Environmental Activist Greta Thunberg Delivers Speech to European Parliament - Video

In 2018, Thunberg left school to pursue environmental activism. She has since organised numerous protests in Sweden, including in front of the Swedish Parliament, urging students to skip school every Friday in order to protest against climate change.

Sixteen-year-old environmental activist from Sweden Greta Thunberg gives a speech during a committee session on EU climate law at the European Parliament.

She is also expected to meet with President of the Parliament David Sassoli later in the day. The activist will take part in the European Climate strike in Brussels on Friday, 6 March.

