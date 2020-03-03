Man Takes Hostages in Troyes, France - Reports

The man, who is reportedly armed and known by the health service to have psychiatric disorders, is holding his pregnant wife and five children hostage, with a family dispute considered to be the main cause of the incident.

A man has taken his family hostage in his apartment in Troyes, France, BFM TV reported on Tuesday. The incident took place at 2 pm local time in La Chapelle-Saint-Luc.

Nearby streets have been closed as local police forces are conducting an operation, and negotiations have been ongoing for at least 16 hours in a bid to release the hostages. RAID is working at the scene.

@LaChapelleStLuc rues Jean Moulin et Jean Zay fermée à la circulation. Pour la sécurité de l'opération de police en cours, veuillez respecter le périmètre de sécurité mis en place. pic.twitter.com/6C7OU4euj6 — Police Nationale 10 (@PoliceNat10) March 3, 2020

The surrounding buildings were also evacuated.

"A man is indeed entrenched in his home", confirmed the mayor of the commune, Olivier Girardin. "It is a family dispute. The police were called for a neighborhood quarrel. Children are still in the apartment. The neighborhood is cordoned off".

According to Canal 32, the man shot through the door and the windows several times after the police tried to enter the apartment.

There have been no confirmed information so far about possible casualties.