French Unions Protest in Paris as Gov't Pushes Through Pension Reform by Decree - Video

Last week, a number of French lawmakers filed motions of no confidence in the government after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe invoked a decree allowing him to push a pension bill through the parliament without a vote.

French unions have called on people to denounce the recent move by the French authorities to push through its pension reform bill by decree, bypassing a parliamentary vote.

The pension reform announced by the French authorities stipulates maintaining the retirement age at 62. However, to get a full pension, French citizens would have to work until they are 64.

The pension reform was preceded by a more than one-year-long wave of Yellow Vests protests against planned fuel price hikes.

