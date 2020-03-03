Register
08:03 GMT03 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants gesture after arriving at the Austrian-German border in Achleiten

    'Beacon of Patriotism': Norwegian Right-Wing MP Wants Referendum on Immigration

    © REUTERS / Michaela Rehle
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202003031078458758-beacon-of-patriotism-norwegian-right-wing-mp-wants-referendum-on-immigration/

    In the words of Progress Party luminary Christian Tybring-Gjedde, Norway must “put a complete halt to non-Western immigration”.

    Following the recent resolution passed by the right-wing Progress Party's Oslo chapter aimed at making Norway a “beacon of patriotism in the world”, its heavyweight Christian Tybring-Gjedde called for the people to vote on immigration.

    According to Tybring-Gjedde, one of the party's most important politicians, who previously called immigration the single most important issue facing Norway, the party needs a new policy.

    “Liberalism is a dead ideology. Let's put the utopian ideology in the drawer and try to make everyday life better for most people. We need a new policy. We need to talk the way most people understand. We must create a policy for the new era,” Tybring-Gjedde said, as quoted by the news outlet Resett.

    Tybring-Gjedde stressed that it is important for Norway to become a lighthouse in Europe, where the EU, he ventured, has failed in many aspects.

    “We want to be clear that climate change is not man-made and would like to have a complete halt in non-Western immigration,” Tybring-Gjedde said.

    In particular, he wants the Progress Party to let the people vote on immigration.

    “I want a referendum on immigration; it is not in the resolution, but it will be the next step for me,” he added.

    Tybring-Gjedde was backed by fellow party members.

    “We must put Norway and the Norwegian people first and foremost. That's what people expect,” Geir Ugland Jacobsen said.

    The Progress Party's new resolution says that the party should build on patriotism and protect the nation-state. Party leader Siv Jensen voted against the resolution, but the majority in her own county apparently wanted Norway to become a “patriotic beacon”.

    “The Progress has always defined itself as a party on the right. We therefore need to make a choice: Should we be part of Europe and the United States' new right wing, and become a beacon for patriotic voters, or should we be part of the liberal/social democratic party flora as the Conservatives [Progress' former allies] has and fight for the same voters as everyone else?” the resolution said.

    Refugees are welcomed upon arrival at the Norwegian border crossing station at Storskog after crossing the border from Russia near Kirkenes.
    © AFP 2019 / JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Immigrants Account For Over Half of Norway's Population Growth – Report
    The Eurosceptic Progress Party supports individual liberties, low taxes and small government, while pushing for a rigid immigration policy and traditional values. At 15.3 percent of the vote, theirs is the country's third-largest party.

    Until mid-January this year, it used to be a staple in the centre-right coalition spearheaded by the Conservatives. However, the Progress left the government following its decision to repatriate a Pakistani-Norwegian Daesh* widow. Siv Jensen called it “the last straw” and ventured that the party would be better off in the opposition to avoid unnecessary compromises.

    * Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/"Islamic State") is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

     

    Related:

    Norwegian Municipality Bans Burqa, Niqab for Employees
    Woman's Finger Bitten Off in Norwegian Mosque Fight
    'This Doesn't Bode Well': Norwegian Bishop Wants to Tear Down Redundant Churches
    Tags:
    immigration, Progress Party, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Shadow of Fukushima: Images of Abandoned Futaba Town Nine Years After Japan's Worst Nuclear Accident
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse