Drone Spotted at Frankfurt Airport, Flights Currently Suspended - Aviation Authority

Flights from Germany's Frankfurt airport have been suspended, while inbound flights have been diverted to other airports after an unidentified drone was spotted flying near the airport, police and air traffic controllers said on Monday.
Frankfurt Airport has been closed for 90 minutes now. More than 70 flights have been diverted to other airports.— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 2, 2020
According to @eurocontrol airport might remain closed until 14:00 local time. pic.twitter.com/HcorSLY9CE
Frankfurt airport is one o Europe's busiest hubs and the main base for German's Lufthansa airline.
