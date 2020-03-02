Iceland Registers First Three Cases of Coronavirus in the Country - Reports

The first Icelander who tested positive for COVID-19 was quarantined last week after returning from Italy.

The first three cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Iceland, with all three patients returning from northern Italy, Iceland's health authorities said.

Earlier this week, the country's chief epidemiologist directed all travellers coming from Italy starting from 29 February to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days.

Italy has become a hotbed of the coronavirus outbreak in Europe with 34 deaths and 1,577 people infected.

In the Middle East, Iran has registered the biggest number of COVID-19 cases with more than 40 deaths and at least 600 people infected.