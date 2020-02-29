Hungary Decides to Reinforce Border After Prime Minister's Conversation With Erdogan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Earlier in the week, Erdogan said that Turkey had opened its border with the European Union to Syrian refugees as it had not received promised assistance to deal with the refugees within its borders.

The Hungarian authorities had decided to strengthen its border security following a phone conversation between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the government said on Saturday. On Friday, Orban and Erdogan discussed the situation in Syria as well as the migrant crisis.

"Mr Erdogan informed the Hungarian Prime Minister that there was enormous pressure on Turkey, and therefore they would no longer be able to detain some of the migrants currently in their territory," the government said in a statement.

Later on Friday, Orban convened a meeting of his security cabinet.

"At the meeting, they reviewed reports of the Hungarian security services, and then decided to reinforce the protection of the Hungarian borders and to closely monitor proceedings on the Balkans migration route," the government said.

