Military Base in Northern France Closed Due to COVID-19 Fears - Defence Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A French military base in the northern city of Creil has been closed for quarantine over novel coronavirus fears, France's Defence Minister Florence Parly said.

"Following the recommendations of the [Heath Ministry], a number of measures were immediately taken on the Creil [Air] Base to limit the risks of [the coronavirus] transmission. [They include] the cancellation of community activities and suspension of business trips from or to the base," the defence minister wrote on Twitter.

She also mentioned that an epidemiological inquiry was conducted at the base.

This comes on the heels of the Friday reports that the number of COVID-19 cases in France has increased from 38 to 57.

Since the virus' initial outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has managed to spread to 51 countries, reaching 4,691 cases outside of mainland China, with the death toll of 67, according to the World Health Organization.