Protesters Start Fire Near Paris Gare De Lyon Railway Station – Police

Prefecture police are currently evacuating people from the building as emergency services are responding to the incident.

A major fire has erupted at the Paris Gare De Lyon railway station with local police starting to evacuate the station. City officials have not yet commented on the cause of the fire.

Police called on citizens to avoid the area and allow the city's emergency services handle the situation. According to law enforcement the fire is currently under control, and is being put out. There has been no official information regarding any injuries or casualties in the fire.

#GareDeLyon | Les @PompiersParis ont maîtrisé le feu qui est en cours d'extinction.

Évitez le secteur. Intervention des secours toujours en cours. — Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) February 28, 2020

At the same time, netizens started posting alleged photos and videos from the site of the incident.

Gros incendie à la Gare de Lyon, la fumée ne cesse de s’épaissir... pic.twitter.com/fXvUIHzQBA — Eric Naulleau (@EricNaulleau) February 28, 2020

According to some media reports the fire started in a row of parked scooters after they were set on fire by a group of protesters, who rallied to oppose a concert by the Congolese rapper known by the stage name Fally Ipupa. The same group of protesters tried to prevent firefighters from extinguishing the flames, police reported.

Update : Video of the rioters preventing the firefighters from putting out the fires near the Gare de Lyon in #Paris in relation to a concert by a Congolese starpic.twitter.com/KtHeIHuBlY — Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) February 28, 2020

Breaking: Massive fire at Gare de Lyon train station in Paris, France. A protest against a Congolese singer who supports the current Congo President was taking place in the area. pic.twitter.com/cVm6sCoM3Q — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) February 28, 2020

The protesters, who started the fire, opposed rapper Fally Ipupa's arrival to the country over his ties to the former president of the Democratic Republic of Congo and his successor, Felix Tshisekedi