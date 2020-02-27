Register
19:13 GMT27 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Huawei company logo in a company store in Madrid

    Huawei Plans to Open Plant in France as It Struggles to Prove Its Devices Are Safe to Use

    © Sputnik / Alehandro Martinez Velez
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107842/17/1078421701_0:147:3072:1875_1200x675_80_0_0_51f923f385b2d78494736e3c2835eb5a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202002271078421872-huawei-plans-to-open-plant-in-france-as-it-struggles-to-prove-its-devices-are-safe-to-use/

    The US accused the Chinese tech giant of installing backdoors into its equipment to facilitate Beijing's espionage on its clients and called on other countries to exclude Huawei equipment from their 5G networks.

    Huawei's chairman Liang Hua has announced that the company will be building a manufacturing plant in France, the first of its kind in Europe and the second for Huawei outside of China. The tech giant will invest some $217 million in the first phase of building the plant and will create 500 jobs, Liang Hua stated. 

    Now that the company will be producing mobile base stations directly near one of its biggest markets, in Europe, Huawei might alleviate some of the concerns that it installs the means for the Chinese government to spy on its clients in its products. 

    "This site will supply the entire European market, not just France's. Our group's activities are worldwide, and for this, we need a global industrial footprint", the tech giant's chairman said.

    It's unclear so far if French authorities have already authorised the plant's construction.

    The claims about Huawei's alleged pre-installed backdoors have been inflated mainly by the US government, which started a campaign against the tech giant in 2019. Namely, Washington was planning on banning its products entirely from the US. It also pressured foreign countries to deny Huawei access to their future 5G networks, threatening to cease intelligence-sharing programmes with those of its allies who chose to stick with the Chinese company.

    Few countries, however, fulfilled the US demands. Its ally, the UK allowed Huawei to participate in "non-core" systems of 5G networks. France and Germany are yet to clarify their positions on Huawei. Both countries, however, promised to scrutinise any 5G equipment on security issues.

    A cameraman records during Huawei stream product launch event in Barcelona, Spain February 24, 2020
    © REUTERS / Nacho Doce
    US Carriers to Report Any Huawei and ZTE Equipment in Use as Washington Plans to Pay for Its Removal

    Huawei has repeatedly denied claims that its products are unsafe and can compromise national security. The company also promised to sue the US over its measures, which, the company claims, Washington uses to curb Huawei's global growth because American companies are unable to keep up with it.

    Related:

    US Carriers to Report Any Huawei and ZTE Equipment in Use as Washington Plans to Pay for Its Removal
    ‘PR Stunt’: Huawei Blasts US Official’s ‘Mafia’ Remark as ‘Disingenuous’
    Google Reportedly Seeks to Restore Android on Huawei Devices, Like Microsoft
    US, Huawei Officials Trade Words At Event Over Washington's 'Rip And Replace' Cybersecurity Policy
    'Harsh Lesson': Calls to Banish Huawei as Sino-Swedish Relations Reach New Low
    Tags:
    Europe, factory, plant, France, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Farewell to Sports: Russian Tennis Legend Sharapova Finishes Her Career
    Farewell to Sports: Russian Tennis Legend Sharapova Finishes Her Career
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse