Video of Spanish Air Force Plane Falling Into Sea Surfaces Online

A video allegedly showing the moment the C-101 aircraft of Spanish Air Force military academy, Academia General del Aire, falls into the sea, surfaced online soon after the incident. The aircraft can be seen leaving a distinctive smoking trail as it starts to rapidly lose altitude before crashing into the sea in the distance. Spanish officials have not confirmed the veracity of the video, which was published on Twitter.
🔴Se estrella un avión militar en La Manga #Murcia— Noticias CMM (@CMM_noticias) February 27, 2020
📌Se trata de una aeronave de la Academia General del Aire #AGA
📌Es el tercer aparato que cae en estas aguas en los últimos mesespic.twitter.com/POjEiP5ev2
