Spanish Air Force Training Plane Crashes in Country's Southeast - Video

A C-101 aircraft belonging to Academia General del Aire, a military academy for the training of future officers of the Spanish Air Force, crashed this afternoon in Spain, the force reported on Twitter.
Un avión C-101 de la Academia General del Aire #AGA ha caído al mar en las proximidades de #LaManga #Murcia a primera hora de esta tarde— Ejército del Aire (@EjercitoAire) February 27, 2020
The incident occurred in the vicinity of La Manga, Murcia, in the southeast of Spain.
🔴Se estrella un avión militar en La Manga #Murcia— Noticias CMM (@CMM_noticias) February 27, 2020
📌Se trata de una aeronave de la Academia General del Aire #AGA
📌Es el tercer aparato que cae en estas aguas en los últimos mesespic.twitter.com/POjEiP5ev2
