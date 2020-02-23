Register
12:42 GMT23 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Facial recognition

    Leaked Report Reveals Europol Eyes Pan-European Facial Recognition Network Amid Fears US May Join

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107782/22/1077822252.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202002231078386627-leaked-report-reveals-europol-eyes-pan-european-facial-recognition-network-amid-fears-us-may-join/

    Back in 2005, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Spain signed the Prum Convention which allowed the signatories to exchange suspects’ DNA, fingerprints, and vehicle registration data in a move designed to combat terrorism.

    The Intercept investigative non-profit news organization has cited a report obtained from an unnamed European official as saying that the EU is mulling creating a network of national police facial recognition databases.

    According to the leaked report, police forces from 10 EU members led by Austria want the introduction of the bloc’s legislation for interconnecting facial recognition databases in every EU member state.

    The report was part of efforts to expand the mandate of the EU-wide Prum Convention, which stipulates the sharing of DNA, fingerprint, and vehicle registration databases for mutual searching.

    The convention urges Europol to play a role in exchanging facial recognition and other biometric data with non-EU member states, which prompted fears that the planned network would be connected to similar databases in the US.

    Preparatory work for the new legislation to greenlight facial recognition network is already under way, The Intercept reported, referring to the European Commission allocating €500,000 ($542,000) to a consortium of public agencies led by the Estonian Forensic Science Institute.

    The goal is “to map the current situation of facial recognition in criminal investigations in all EU member states” so that they can move “towards the possible exchange of facial data”, something that is expected to help police quickly identify unknown suspects.

    Rights Activists Blow Whistle on New Facial Network

    Human rights advocates, however, expressed concern over the new network-related possible violations of privacy and First Amendment expressions, shared with the US.

    Edin Omanovic, advocacy director for the London-based Privacy International, told The Intercept about a serious risk of facial data being used for illegal “politically motivated surveillance”.

    “This is concerning on a national level and on a European level, especially as some EU countries veer towards more authoritarian governments. Without the transparency and legal safeguards for facial recognition technology to be lawful there should be a moratorium on it”,  Omanovic said.

    Neema Singh Guliani, senior legislative counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union, was quoted by The Intercept as saying that the creation of a pan-European Facial Recognition Network “raises many questions”.

    “How police are using facial recognition and gathering images, as well as in the US with regard to due process and First Amendment expression. Given existing information sharing relationships, it’s very likely that the US would want access to that information”, she asserted.

    Back as 2004, the US Embassy in Brussels called for a collaboration with the EU that allowed for “expansive exchanges and sharing all forms of data”, including personal information.

    This was followed by Austria starting to check fingerprints against the FBI's criminal finger databases in October 2017, resulting in the cross-checking of about 12,000 individuals' prints.

    Related:

    European Parliament Promises Not to Introduce Facial Recognition After Backlash
    Facial Recognition: Why Facebook's 'Alt Text' Feature Can be Abused by Spooks & Hackers
    Facial Recognition Effects in Focus as EU Seeks 'Human-Centric' Regulation of Technology
    Dozens of Groups Launch 'Ban Facial Recognition' Campaign, Calling it a Threat
    Tags:
    legislation, facial recognition, police, United States, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Drummers and dancers forming part of a group known as a comparsa compete by playing and dancing to the rhythm of the traditional candombe music, in Montevideo on February 14, 2020, during the Llamadas, one of the events that make up Uruguay's carnival -- the world's longest.
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 February
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse