Register
10:44 GMT23 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    European Council building is reflected in a photograph of the EU flag on the wall of the European Council building, in Brussels

    What is Behind EU’s Failure to Reach Consensus on Budget Deal?

    © AP Photo / Michel Euler, File
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202002231078385865-what-is-behind-eus-failure-to-reach-consensus-on-budget-deal/

    On Friday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted that the differences between EU leaders were too great to be able to agree on a budget during their summit, which was held after the UK’s official withdrawal from the bloc late last month.

    An emergency summit of European Union leaders has failed to come up with an agreement on the bloc's seven-year budget, worth about one trillion euros.

    The 27 EU leaders spent Thursday and Friday trying to agree on the 2021-2027 shared budget after Britain’s exit from the bloc on 31 January.

    The so-called “Frugal Four” of Austria, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands and some other richer EU states, which are net contributors to the EU budget. These states believe that the next EU budget should amount to 1 percent of the bloc's gross national income, while the poorer EU members insist on a bigger budget of 1.3 percent.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel acknowledged that “the differences were simply too big” to arrive at a consensus, and that “there is still a lot of work ahead of us”.

    French President Emmanuel Macron pledged that the work on the deal “will continue in coming weeks and months”, referring to ‘some improvements” which he admitted were “not good enough”.

    “As my grandmother said, to succeed you have to try”, EU Council President Charles Michel, in turn, said adding there was no possibility to decide on the timing of the next budget summit.

    Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stroke a harsher tone, making it clear that the "Frugal Four" will unlikely yield to demands on easing the 1.3 percent threshold.

    “I can understand that when you're a prime minister in a country that has poor regions, infrastructures, I can understand that […] but when it comes to the percentage, I stand firm”, he said.

    Dutch Premier Minister Mark Rutte was more upbeat saying that “there is a way to get out of this, but not tonight. He was echoed by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz who expressed hope that “a new breakthrough” will be in place “next time”, adding that the EU needs “two or three summits” to clinch a budget agreement.

    Lithuania Wants Compensation for Adding to Germany’s Economic Growth

    In this context, Sputnik contributor Irina Alksnis pointed to an emotional address by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda who touted his country as a net contributor to the EU in terms of labour resources.

    “In recent years, Lithuania has lost ten percent of its workforce, people who moved to the UK and Germany, contributing to the economic growth of these countries”, Nauseda said, adding that Lithuania should be compensated for it.  

    Similar frustration in other EU states in central and eastern Europe can hardly come as a surprise to those who know about the historical realities of the region, Alksnis noted, referring to Russia’s role in forming these EU states national self-esteem.

    “It was Russia which for many decades rendered huge free-of-charge financial support to these countries, helping them develop ideas about their own uniqueness, value and irreplaceability, something which now deserves funding from the EU”, Alksnis argued.

    It seems, he concluded, that the EU has now begun to realise the fact that “multibillion-dollar subsidies, which were earlier pumped into the bloc’s new members of the union, had been perceived by these nations as a matter-of-fact continuation of the bloc’s policy rather than amazing beneficence”.

    Related:

    Post-Brexit Budget Decisions Could Cause Tensions in the EU – UKIP Scotland Leader
    'Frugal Four' Have to Pay More to Plug Gaps Left by UK in EU Budget - Prof
    Austrian Chancellor Kurz Threatens to Veto Increased EU Post-Brexit Budget
    Tags:
    budget, agreement, summit, EU, Angela Merkel, Lithuania, Denmark, Austria, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Drummers and dancers forming part of a group known as a comparsa compete by playing and dancing to the rhythm of the traditional candombe music, in Montevideo on February 14, 2020, during the Llamadas, one of the events that make up Uruguay's carnival -- the world's longest.
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 February
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse