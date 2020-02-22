Italian Town of Codogno on Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Fears - Video

Fourteen cases of the new COVID-19 infection have been confirmed in Italy.

The northern Italian town of Codogno has been placed on lockdown after 14 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the country and two people died from complications caused by the new virus.

The country's health ministry ordered a 14-day quarantine to everyone who has been in contact with the infected patients.

The new coronavirus was first detected in China's Wuhan in December and since then it has spread to 26 countries. It has claimed the lives of more than 2,345 people so far.

