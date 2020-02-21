First Patient Dies From Coronavirus in Italy - Report

An outbreak of pneumonia caused by a new strain of coronavirus was first registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Hubei province, and has since spread to more than 25 countries worldwide.

The first death from novel coronavirus has been registered in Padua, Italy, Ansa news agency reported on Saturday citing governor Luca Zaia.

According to the outlet, the patient who died was a 78-year-old retired bricklayer.

Earlier in the day, the country's health officials added 14 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number to 17. The Italian government earlier announced that a quarantine would be arranged for those who had been in contact with the infected. As of today, 250 people are reportedly placed in isolation.

The new coronavirus, or COVID-19, originated in China's Hubei province and has since claimed the lives of more than 2,200 people in mainland China, with over 75,400 people infected.

The Wolrd Health Organisation declared a global health emergency over the outbreak.