People March in Hanau to Mourn Victims of Deadly Shooting - Video

People are gathering in Hanau, Germany, to take part in a mourning march in memory of the victims of a double shooting that claimed the lives of eleven people, including the suspect.

The attack happened on Wednesday evening when a 43-year-old German citizen from Hanau, who was identified as Tobias R., went on a shooting spree outside a shisha bar in the town's Heumarkt district and in another location in the Kesselstadt district, killing nine people and injuring six more. After the attack, he drove back home where he was later found dead together with his 72-year-old mother.

According to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, there were signs that the attacker had committed this crime out of racism. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer also said that the Hanau shooting was a racially motivated terror attack.

