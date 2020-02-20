Video Capturing the Moment Suspected Mosque Knife Attacker Gets Arrested Emerges Online

The moment the police detained a man suspected of carrying out a knife attack at a Regent's Park mosque has been caught on video and shared on social media.
In the video, the officers are seen restraining the man, pulling him down to the ground and handcuffing him. Moments later, they take the suspect, who is wearing a red hoodie, away from the mosque.
This terrorist stormed into Regent's Park Mosque in London with a knife and stabbed a Muslim man in the neck while he was carrying out the call to prayer.— StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) February 20, 2020
My heart can't take this. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Nx8gjrKiNh
All comments
Show new comments (0)