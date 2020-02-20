Protests Sweep Over Paris as National Assembly Sets to Debate Pension Plan - Video

France has been mired in protests against pension reforms since December. The French public opposes a plan that envisages the replacement of 42 different pension schemes with a universal, points-based system.

French trade unions are gathering in Paris to oppose President Macron's pension plan tabled in parliament.

The pension reform announced by the French authorities stipulates maintaining the retirement age at 62. However, to get a full pension, French citizens would have to work until they are 64.

The pension reform was preceded by a more than one-year-long wave of Yellow Vests protests against planned fuel price hikes.

