What Is known So Far About Deadly Shooting in Shisha Bars in Germany's Hanau

While one person was reportedly arrested in connection with the shooting, it has not been confirmed yet whether it was the actual perpetrator. The motives behind the deadly attacks also remain unclear.

At least eight people have been shot dead and five more critically injured in the attacks on shisha bars in the town of Hanau, east of Frankfurt, police confirmed on Wednesday.

Earlier media reports suggested several suspects had opened fire Wednesday evening, but the Hanauer Anzeiger newspaper said later that there was only one suspect who acted on his own.

According to police, the attacks took place at about 10 p.m. local time (21:00 GMT) and targeted the "Midnight" bar and the Arena Bar.

Videos from the scene shared on social media captured multiple law enforcement forces and emergency services deployed in the area.

Shooting at a shisha bar in Hanau several dead#Hanau pic.twitter.com/hZ1lY4DlUL — 🦁 de wilde leeuw 🦁🇳🇱 ⚡ (@wilde_westenNL) February 19, 2020

Eight people were killed in shootings in the #German city of #Hanau on Wednesday evening, authorities said.



The first attack occurred at the "Midnight" bar in the centre of Hanau city. There was then a second shooting at the Arena Bar.



Attackers motive still unclear.#GermanyShooting pic.twitter.com/myIv16axwH — Rahul Upadhyay (@rahulrajnews) February 20, 2020

According to early media reports, the suspect entered the first bar in the town centre initially and then headed for another one in the Kasselstadt district. The shots were also heard at Kurt-Schumacher-Platz, a central square in Kesselstadt, according to Bild.

There is alleged footage from the scene posted on Twitter in which gunshots can be heard in the background.

Breaking and Exclusive from #Hanau #Germany , you can hear the ongoing gun shots in the background , this is terrifying! pic.twitter.com/aIN9Daf5Hi — Steven Nabil (@thestevennabil) February 19, 2020

An alleged video of police arresting a suspect in connection with the attacks has also been circulating on social media. Police haven't confirmed whether it was the actual shooter.

Ein mutmaßlicher Täter wird festgenommen pic.twitter.com/mgVmP1jGgI — Kuvvet_mira (@Kuvvetmira20) February 19, 2020

Initially, there were also reports about a third scene in another district - Lamboy, where a large contingent of officers was deployed over a possible shootout, but it was not confirmed.

The search for the suspect is still underway, and the motives behind the attack remain unclear.