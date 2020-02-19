Videos From Deadly Shooting Scene in Germany's Hanau Emerge on Social Media

On Wednesday evening, two gunmen opened fire in two shisha bars in the city of Hanau in Hessen, leaving multiple people dead as a result of the attack, Hessenshau reported. According to initial media reports, up to eight people were shot dead as a result of the incident.

German police have confirmed that at least eight people were shot dead and five more critically injured in two shooting attacks in the town of Hanau. Hanauer Anzeiger newspaper later said there was only one suspect.

Bild newspaper also reported earlier that the attacks left at least eight people dead and five more critically injured.

Videos from the scene have been shared on Twitter.

The attackers are on the run and the police are currently searching for them.