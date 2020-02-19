Videos From Deadly Shooting Scene in Germany's Hanau Emerge on Social Media

German police have confirmed that at least eight people were shot dead and five more critically injured in two shooting attacks in the town of Hanau. Hanauer Anzeiger newspaper later said there was only one suspect.
Bild newspaper also reported earlier that the attacks left at least eight people dead and five more critically injured.
Videos from the scene have been shared on Twitter.
#Hanau #Lamboy pic.twitter.com/QnUQeP62fQ— Bexere Merdine (@nihatoooo) February 19, 2020
Schießerei in #Hanau mit 2 Toten pic.twitter.com/xOpnj5PZnt— Safahat (@SeloSays_DTG) February 19, 2020
#hanau police strikes on the attackers in Hanau Lamboy pic.twitter.com/by9OkJ4lc2— Kevin Elsaesser (@ElsaesserKevin) February 19, 2020
The attackers are on the run and the police are currently searching for them.
In #Hanau sind nach Polizeiangaben am Mittwochabend mehrere Menschen bei zwei Schießereien getötet worden. Nach hr-Informationen wurde zunächst eine Shisha-Bar in der Hanauer Innenstadt angegriffen und mehrere Menschen getötet. pic.twitter.com/gPodTyalFs— EHA News - Deutsch (@eha_deutsch) February 19, 2020
#Hanau - immer mehr Einsatzfahrzeuge pic.twitter.com/bbBAbYE59Y— Safahat (@SeloSays_DTG) February 19, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)