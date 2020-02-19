Unknown Gunmen Attacked Two Shisha Bars in Germany's Hanau, Several People Shot Dead - Reports

While the police are still working at the scene, the actual number of deaths is unclear so far, but there were reports of at least eight people shot as a result of the incident.

Several people were shot dead after two unknown gunmen attacked shisha bars in the German city of Hanau, Hessenshau reported on Wednesday quoting police sources.

Bild newspaper reports at least eight fatalities and five more critically injured in the mass shooting.

hundertschaft gerade unterwegs, vorläufiger ausnahmezustand.



das ist echt kein spaß mehr.



According to media reports, the suspects entered the first bar in the city centre initially and opened fire, and then headed for another one in the Kasselstadt district. Shots were also heard at Kurt-Schumacher-Platz, a central square in Kesselstadt, Bild added.

According to Hanauer Anzeiger newspaper, German prosecutors have so far confirmed the death of two people.

The suspects are reportedly on the run and the police are searching for them. The motive behind the attack remains unknown.

A large contingent of officers was also deployed in Lamboy after reports of a possible shootout there, but it was not confirmed.