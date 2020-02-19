Register
09:16 GMT19 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Top Secret Documents

    Spy Frode Berg, Released by Russia in November, Says Was Set Up by Norwegian Security Services

    © CC BY 2.0 / Michelangelo Carrieri / Top Secret
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202002191078348682-spy-frode-berg-released-by-russia-in-november-says-was-set-up-by-norwegian-security-services/

    KIRKENES (Sputnik) - Norwegian national Frode Berg, who was released by Russia in November 2019 as part of a spy swap, said in an interview that he had been framed by Norway's security services.

    "A friend working in intelligence asked me about a service: when on a trip to Russia, to send a letter with money by mail, I didn't think it was illegal. Nobody said it was top secret information. Of course, he said it was confidential, but the conversation was not about secret data... The person who asked me about it, he knows me well, knows my work, he was born here, and I was not afraid of anything when he asked me for a favour", Berg told RIA Novosti in an exclusive interview.

    He said he had trusted the man as a friend, and did not think the man would drag him into something dangerous.

    "But now I understand that I shouldn't have [trusted the man]. It's probably naive, but who isn't naive then? The one who doesn't see real problems with intelligence now? And I don't think that Frode Berg should be a problem", Berg said.

    According to him, after the arrest, he had time to think about what had happened.

    "At first I was very angry at my colleagues in Norway, those who worked in the security services, who, it turns out, set me up. I began to think how it happened that they arrested me because I'm known in Russia, the local FSB [Federal Security Service] officers, something is really wrong", he said. "At first, there were people in Kirkenes who were critical of me, saying why had I done this [agreed to transport the envelope]. But they did not know the entire story of what really happened, they did not know the details, and now there is less of this", the former border inspector told RIA.
    Norway's Frode Berg waits in a cage in a court room in Moscow, Russia
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Norway's Frode Berg waits in a cage in a court room in Moscow, Russia

    Berg said many people in Norway had been afraid he had passed some information to Russian security services but added that it was not true. He also advised visitors not to be afraid to come to Russia.

    The former Norwegian border inspector said that after he returned to his country, the leadership of Norway's intelligence service apologised to him. He also said Norwegian intelligence agencies should stop using residents of the regions bordering on Russia, including his native Kirkenes, for their own purposes.

    Berg said in the interview he was writing a book to describe the story of his arrest and would publish it in October.

    The retired Norwegian border inspector was detained in Moscow in December 2017 as he was caught receiving documents that contained classified information concerning the Russian navy. Last April, a Russian court sentenced him to 14 years in prison on espionage charges.

    He has denied the charges, while his lawyer has said that he might have been used as a carrier for the classified documents by Norwegian intelligence officers without being aware of it. In November 2019, Berg was freed from a jail in Russia and handed over to the Norwegian embassy in Vilnius in a spy swap that also involved two Lithuanians and two Russians.

    Tags:
    Frode Berg, espionage, Norway, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Masks and Faces of Venice Carnival 2020
    Litigation Nation
    Litigation Nation
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse