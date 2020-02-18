'Monstrous Hypocrisy': Russian Artist Pavlensky Comments on Charges Brought Against Him in France

A French court earlier brought charges against Pavlensky, who was granted political asylum in France in 2017, as part of the probe into the sex tape scandal involving prominent politician Benjamin Griveaux.

Russian performance artist Petr Pavlensky was placed under judicial supervision, his lawyer Yassine Bouzrou said on Tuesday.

Commenting on the situation to the reporters, Pavlensky said that "It is a monstrous situation. I thought France was the country of freedom of expression, but there is no freedom of expression. If I can't do anything against a big lie, it's monstrous hypocrisy."

Piotr #Pavlenski: «C’est une monstrueuse situation. J’ai pensé que la France était le pays de la liberté d’expression, mais il n’y a aucune liberté d’expression. Si je peux rien faire contre un grand mensonge, c’est une monstrueuse hypocrisie.»https://t.co/hKusr52FdD pic.twitter.com/0IfSkZ9YHD — Sputnik France (@sputnik_fr) February 18, 2020

​He also denied anyone helped him, clarifying that it was his own project that he himself created, he found this source, and it was only he who did that.

Pavlensky has also responded to claims that he is a "Kremlin agent", saying that such an accusation was similar to claims he is a psycho or a criminal.

"When people do not like something, then they [go into] insults. It is just an atempt to insuilt..or, it is the easiest way to explain everything", he said.

Sex Tape Scandal

French prosecution launched a probe into the release of a sex video and intimate messages that French politician Benjamin Griveaux shared with a young woman on Pavlensky's website pornopolitique.com. The leak forced Griveaux, who is also an ally of Emmanuel Macron, to withdraw from the Paris mayoral race.

Under French law, the publication of sexual materials without the owner's consent is punishable by up to two years in prison and a large fine.

Pavlensky has claimed he also has footage of other politicians.