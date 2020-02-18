Dutch Prosecutors Refuse to Comment on Leaked Documents That Cast Doubt on MH17 Probe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Dutch Public Prosecution Service has declined to comment to Sputnik on the recently-leaked documents concerning the probe into the Malaysia MH17 crash in Ukraine, saying that it will speak about specific evidence or proof "in the courtroom only."

"The Netherlands Public Prosecution Service cannot comment on specific evidence or proof. This will happen in the courtroom only," spokeswoman Brechtje van de Moosdijk said.

On Monday, Dutch journalist Max van der Werff, who specializes in the crash probe, leaked a number of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT)'s documents.

One of the letters shows that the Dutch military intelligence service was unable to find a single Buk missile system capable of shooting down the Malaysia Airlines Boeing as it was flying over Ukraine, at the height of the 2014 conflict between Kiev and the self-proclaimed eastern republics.

Flight MH17 crashed with 298 people on board on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam, leaving no survivors. Kiev accused Donbas militias of downing the aircraft, while the self-proclaimed republics said that they had no weapons capable of downing such a plane.

The crash is being investigated by the Dutch-led JIT , which claims that the aircraft was downed by a Buk missile originating from the Russian armed forces. The Russian Foreign Ministry has refuted the accusation as groundless and called the investigation biased.

Russia has said that the JIT ignored the information Moscow gave the Netherlands — the radar data and documents proving that the Buk missile that hit the Boeing belonged to the Ukrainian government forces.