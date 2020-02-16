'Dominoes to Start Toppling': Ex-Brexit Party MEP 'Foretells' Next Country to Leave EU

Following the UK’s official exit from the EU on 31 January, all eyes currently are on Britain’s efforts to clinch new trade deals with other countries as well as the bloc during an 11-month transition period.

Former Brexit Party MEP Martin Daubney has claimed that proof of successful life post-Brexit may prod the EU’s “dominoes to topple”, making other bloc members officially announce their bids to withdraw from the organisation.

In an interview with the Daily Express on Sunday, Daubney referred to his brief stint in the European Parliament, during which he heard increasing anti-EU sentiments among a whole array of member states which are now "watching what happens next."

“It’s amazing how many friends we’ve made. We’ve not been these renegades, we’ve got a lot of mates from the German, the Polish. They’ve been giving us a standing ovation when we put our flags on our desks, standing up for the national flag. Make no mistake, eurosceptics are watching what happens next”, he said.

Daubney asserted in this context that it will be Germany that may become next member to exit from the EU if Britain provides it with “evidence" of success outside the bloc.

“If we can forge it on our own, we can go ahead and strike out and become a huge international force without the EU”, he said, adding that the Germans, who “like evidence” may follow suit.

"When they see the evidence that you can stand outside the EU, I think the dominoes are going to start toppling. We’re the first to go, we’re not the last”, Daubney claimed.

He spoke after president of France’s National Rally party Marine Le Pen recently told Euronews that she is “absolutely convinced” that “we will get there”, in an apparent nod to France’s potential withdrawal from the EU.

Separately, she tweeted shortly after Brexit that the day of Britain’s historic exit from the European Union on 31 January should signify the beginning of the formation of a “European alliance of nations”, something that the politician claimed Europeans overwhelmingly wish for. “This European Union will go down in history as a resounding failure!” she added.

The UK finally left the bloc in line with its withdrawal agreement, after more than three years of heated discussion and debate. Brexit is followed by an 11-month transition period, during which London is due to discuss clinching a new trade deal with the EU.