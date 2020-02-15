Daesh Terror Attack on Oil Depot Averted in Switzerland

The attack could have taken place in the spring of 2019, according to the member of the Council of State of Geneva, Mauro Poggia.

The Swiss intelligence service, with the help of the United States, managed to avert Daesh* terrorist plot to bomb an oil depot in Vernier, near the airport of Geneva, according to Le Temps.

In an interview with the paper, Mauro Poggia, who is in charge of the security department of the canton of Geneva, said that a group of Swiss nationals, recruited by Daesh*, planned to attack the oil depot in April-May 2019. However, their plans were disclosed in advance which made it possible to prevent the attack.

According to Le Temps, after receiving an alert, the Geneva police took measures to protect the oil depot. The suspected would-be perpetrator is a resident of Geneva, who frequently attended the Petit-Saconnex mosque. He is believed to have joined Daesh* in 2015 and is currently in detention in Syrian Kurdistan.

*Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia