Register
13:50 GMT15 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Mila speaks at the French talk show Quotidien on 3 February 2020.

    Affaire Mila: French Elites Defend ‘Right to Blasphemy’ in Row Over Schoolgirl Who Criticised Islam

    © Photo : YouTube screenshot
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107832/35/1078323504.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202002151078323411-affaire-mila-french-elites-defend-right-to-blasphemy-in-row-over-schoolgirl-who-criticised-islam/

    A 16-year-old French girl has earned fame and infamy after a live-stream on Instagram in which she called Islam a “religion of hatred”. The teen is staying home from school and has been put under police protection.

    Several top-tier French politicians, including President Emmanuel Macron, have thrown their weight behind the girl who has faced a massive backlash from Muslims and the left after ranting about Islam online.

    “The law is clear: we have the right to blasphemy, to criticise, to caricature religions,” he said in an interview to a local newspaper this week. “What is forbidden is to incite hatred and to attack dignity.

    He was referring to the ‘Affaire Mila’, a controversy that started in mid-January when a 16-year-old girl – identified only as Mila by French police for security reasons – criticised Islam during an Instagram live-stream.

    What did she say?

    Mila, who lives in southeast France, said a Muslim guy was making advances to her during the stream, and she made it clear she was a lesbian and “blacks and Arabs” were not her type.

    The girl claimed a “Muslim commentator” had called her a “dirty lesbian” and a “dirty whore” in response, and she immediately went into a rant about Islam.

    “The Koran is a religion of hatred, there is only hatred in it. Islam is s**t, your religion is s**t,” she said, describing in obscene terms what she would do to Allah.

    What was the reaction?

    The video of her outburst has gone viral, prompting a severe backlash in the country that hosts the largest Muslim population in Europe. Mila reportedly began receiving death threats and was forced to move to a new school.

    Police had looked into the online abuse she received and into whether she had incited religious hatred, a punishable offence in France. The hate speech investigation has since been dropped after it was ruled that she expressed a personal opinion and did not call for targeting individuals based on their beliefs. Interior Minister Castaner said last week that the teen and her family were put under police protection.

    Mila appeared on a popular French talk show last week, where she refused to back down on her comments and insisted on her right to “blaspheme”.

    What did other French politicians say?

    Apart from Emmanuel Macron, Mila had the support of the right-wing National Rally leader Marine Le Pen, who said the girl had “more courage than the entire political class in power for the past 30 years".

    Bruno Retailleau, the Senate leader of the centre-right Les Republicains, praised her for speaking out against what he called the “political Islam that is trampling our values”.

    On the other side, Segolene Royal, a former ecology minister and candidate for president, said she stood by Mila’s right to criticise religion, but suggested that the teenager could have shown more “respect, manners and knowledge”.

    Abdallah Zekri, a member of the French Council for the Muslim Faith who monitors Islamophobic sentiment in the country, argued that the ‘Affaire Mila’ is not about freedom of speech, but rather about her being “being vulgar and insulting”.

    France’s justice minister, Nicole Belloubet, initially called Mila’s remarks “an infringement on freedom of conscience” but backtracked and apologised for being “inaccurate” and “clumsy” following a backlash.

    “The Mila case has shed light on the issue of the right to blasphemy. That right exists. In our country, everyone is free to blaspheme. That is self-evident,” she stressed. “France is not a land of fatwas.”
    Tags:
    islamisation, Emmanuel Macron, islam, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model walks the runway for The Blonds during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 09, 2020 in New York City.
    This Week in Pictures: 8 -14 February
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse