Register
16:40 GMT13 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Customers queue outside a branch of Barclays bank in Manchester northern England, March 17, 2016

    Barclays Retains ‘Full Confidence’ in Its CEO Jes Staley Amid Investigation Into Epstein Links

    © REUTERS / Phil Noble
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107830/56/1078305680.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202002131078306580-barclays-bank-backs-its-ceo-as-probe-looks-into-jes-staleys-links-to-epstein/

    On Thursday, Jes Staley expressed deep regret over “having any relationship” with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein who was found dead in a US prison in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

    The UK’s Barclays Bank has announced its full support for Jes Staley continuing his job as the bank’s chief executive, in a move that comes amid an inquiry into Staley’s links with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

    Barclays said in a statement on Thursday that “the Board believes that Mr.Staley has been sufficiently transparent with the company as regards the nature and extent of his relationship with Mr.Epstein”.

    The British lender added that Staley “retains the full confidence of the Board, and is being unanimously recommended for re-election at the Annual General Meeting” scheduled for 7 May.

    According to the bank, while taking the decision, the Board “carried out its usual formal and rigorous performance assessment, which it does in respect of the effectiveness of each of the directors”.

    Barclays pledged to continue its full-fledged cooperation with “the regulatory investigation”, adding that after it was revealed that Staley had "developed a professional relationship" with Epstein at US investment bank JPMorgan, the Barclays CEO volunteered information to the UK lender’s chairman and fellow executives.

    Additionally, Staley confirmed that he has had “no contact whatsoever with Mr. Epstein at any time since taking up his role as Barclays Group CEO in December 2015”, the bank’s statement pointed out.

    Staley himself told reporters later on Thursday that he had last communicated with Epstein in the second half of 2015 and about seven years after the former financier had been convicted for sex crimes.

    "For sure, with hindsight with what we know now, I deeply regret having any relationship with Jeffrey”, Staley pointed out.

    Barclays Bank Opens Probe Into Staley's Links to Epstein

    The statement comes a few days after Barclays revealed that the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FSA) and the Bank of England's regulatory arm had opened a probe into the matter.

    “The relationship between Mr Staley and Mr Epstein was the subject of an enquiry from the Financial Conduct Authority to which the Company responded”, the bank said in a statement.

    The FCA confirmed that the Barclays CEO was under investigation, providing no further detail.

    Epstein’s Apparent Suicide

    In July 2019, Epstein was arrested for the alleged sex trafficking of underage girls at his mansion. While pleading not guilty, he was facing up to 45 years in jail if convicted.

    The convicted sex abuser had been under investigation for nearly two decades at the time of his controversial death in custody.

    Even though investigators insist that the 66-year-old billionaire financier committed suicide by hanging himself in his Manhattan jail cell on 10 August, a spate of conspiracy theories claim that he was murdered before he could testify against his group of high-profile friends, such as former US President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

    Related:

    Forgiven? Queen Shows Prince Public Support for First Time Since Scandalous BBC Interview on Epstein
    ‘No One is Above the Law’: Lawyer for Epstein’s ‘Sex Slave’ Warns an Uncooperative Prince Andrew
    Prince Andrew Has Provided ‘Zero Cooperation’ to FBI, New York Attorney in Epstein Probe
    Epstein’s Family Pathologist Claims Paedophile Financier May Have Been Killed
    Tags:
    chief executive, Barclays Bank Plc, Investigation, Jeffrey Epstein, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion as Religion: The Blonds Present Shimmering Garments at New York Fashion Week
    Trumper Jumpers
    Trumper Jumpers
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse