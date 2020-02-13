Explosion, Possibly From Letter Bomb, Reported in Amsterdam

This comes after two letter bombs went off in Amsterdam and in Kerkrade on Wednesday.

An explosion, possibly from a letter bomb, has been reported in Amsterdam, Dutch website NU.nl reported, citing police.

The building where the letter bomb ignited belongs to Dutch bank ING, Reuters reported, quoting the bank's spokeswoman. No one was hurt in the incident, she added.

An ambulance was sent to the bank's building as a precaution after one person had inhaled smoke there, Reuters said, citing local police.

Utrecht police said a second bomb letter was found and deactivated in Leusden on Thursday. The case has been taken over by Amsterdam police.

This comes a day after two letter bombs went off at an ABN Amro post sorting office in Amsterdam and at a post sorting office in Kerkrade. Nobody was injured in the explosions.

Earlier this week, police said that several Dutch companies located in different cities across the country had received letter bombs but none of them exploded.

An investigation into the incidents continues but no arrests have so far been made.