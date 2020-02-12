Register
12:55 GMT12 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    AfD Mulls Legal Action Against Angela Merkel for Abuse of Position Amid CSU Crisis

    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 70
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/107760/90/1077609077.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202002121078295069-afd-legal-action-angela-merkel-abuse-csu-crisis/

    Amid a government crisis in the state of Thuringia, Angela Merkel criticised elected Minister-President Thomas Kemmerich from the centrist FDP for getting support from the right-wing AfD. Kemmerich’s resignation has opened the way for new elections and resulted in the Christian Democratic Union losing popularity in the region.

    The party Alternative for Germany, known for its hardline stance on migration policy, has touted legal action against German Chancellor Angela Merkel for lambasting Thuringia’s Minister-President Thomas Kemmerich because AfD helped to get him elected, the country’s news agency DPA reports.

    "I will file a complaint against Merkel for coercion of the premier”, head of the AfD's parliamentary group in Thuringia Bjoern Hoecke tweeted.

    The regional lawmaker also accused the chancellor of forcing Kemmerich to resign. The newly-elected regional prime-minister, representing neither the CDU nor AfD but the Free Democratic Party (FDP), announced he was stepping down on 8 February – three days after he was voted to become the head of the state government and two days after Merkel lashed out at him. She made this comment during a trip to South Africa on 6 February, calling the support from the AfD that helped him to get elected, "unforgivable”.

    "The result must be reversed”, she said during a presser, calling the election "a bad day for democracy”.

    Abuse of Power?

    The AfD’s spokesman also revealed that the party plans to file a "legal warning with a declaration to cease and desist”.

    "Since Mrs Merkel no longer holds a relevant function in the CDU and was in the African country not recognizably as a CDU member but as the German head of government, there is here a clear case of abuse of office with damage to the parties' right to equal opportunity”, one of AfD’s leaders Joerg Meuthen said, as cited by DPA.

    The political crisis in Thuringia broke out as Kemmerich was elected state premier by members of Merkel's CDU, the right-wing AfD, and his own pro-business Free Democrats, according to a reported agreement. This has already resulted in turmoil within the party the chancellor had led up until 2018. Her successor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, viewed as a possible future chancellor, announced on Monday that she will not run for the top job and leave the party leadership.

    Left Gaining Ground Amid Turmoil

    While the CDU’s sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU) and the Social Democrats have called on the state to hold new elections, reiterating their decision to refuse to cooperate with AFD at "all levels" across the country, it is unclear if and when there will be a new vote.

    In this Friday, June 26, 2015 photo protesters demonstrate against the accommodation for immigrants in Freital near Dresden, eastern Germany.
    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    Protestors Rally Against AFD's New Year Congress Amid Thuringia Political Crisis - Video
    In the meantime, the scandal has resulted in a tumble for Angela Merkel’s party in Thuringia, as a poll by infratest dimap on behalf of MDR showed. If the elections were held today, the CDU would receive only 13% while, earlier, its October result was 21.7%. At the same time, the left-wing Die Linke gained 8 points up to 39%. The right-wing AfD also enjoyed a surge. They rose from 23.4% to 24%.

    Related:

    Merkel's Protégée Kramp-Karrenbauer Confirms She Will Not Run for Chancellor in 2021
    Merkel Regrets CDU Leader’s Decision Not to Run for Chancellor
    Angela Merkel Critic Hailed As Favourite by German Media in Political Fight for CDU Post
    Tags:
    Free Democratic Party (FDP), Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD), Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion as Religion: The Blonds Present Shimmering Garments at New York Fashion Week
    Trumper Jumpers
    Trumper Jumpers
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse