Too Early to Say Bomb Explosion in Dutch Postal Office Related to Threats - Police

"No one was hurt, the police do not suspect anyone until now and no one has been arrested, the police are still investigating the incident and it is too early to say that the incident in Amsterdam is also related to what happened here or to the threat messages received by the post office about two months ago, investigations are still going on and we are awaiting the results of these investigations", the spokesman said.
Two bomb explosions happened in the office building, located in western Amsterdam, earlier in the day, resulting in no injuries. Dutch police spokesman Ruben Sprong noted that the company had received threatening messages prior to the incident.
Previously, at least five Dutch companies located in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Utrecht received letter bombs, but none of them exploded.
