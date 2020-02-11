Register
17:51 GMT11 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The logo of Huawei Technologies is pictured in front of the German headquarters of the Chinese telecommunications giant in Duesseldorf, Germany, February 18, 2019.

    German Governing Party Set to Avoid Huawei 5G Ban in Rebuff to US – Report

    © REUTERS / Wolfgang Rattay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 100
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107806/44/1078064433.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202002111078289211-german-cdu-avoid-huawei-5g-ban-rebuff-us/

    Washington has pressured Berlin and other allies to block the Chinese technological giant from participating in developing the infrastructure for the next-generation network, citing cybersecurity threats and espionage concerns. While some countries have given in to the US calls, Germany has hesitated to decide amid political disputes at home.

    The leadership of the parliamentary group of Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and its Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union has approved a strategy paper concerning the development of the 5G network, which opens up for Huawei’s participation, Reuters reports. According to the outlet, it is set to be adopted by the CDU/CSU in the Bundestag in a rebuff to US demands to specifically exclude the Chinese company from potential contractors.

    Although the paper reportedly states that high security standards should be set and that any potential influence on Germany’s future 5G network by foreign governments needs to be prevented, it does not ban Huawei.

    The four-page position paper describes the threats of external influence, admitting that the risk cannot be eliminated, but it proposes security measures to defend information transmitted via the 5G net.

    "Despite extensive technical checks, security risks cannot be eliminated, but at best minimised", the document says, as cited by Reuters, also offering possible countermeasures: "The use of strong cryptography and end-to-end encryption offers the possibility to maintain the confidentiality of the communication and the exchanged data".

    The document also explicitly outlines a distinction between accessing, transporting, and the particularly sensitive core network, opening a way for various Huawei components to be treated differently, depending on the part of the network that they are used for, as the outlet says. In addition, this strategy paper proposes using products from several suppliers. However, all of them need to comply with special rules.

    "Suppliers can be trusted only if they verifiably fulfil a clearly defined security set, detailing that interference in our 5G infrastructure by a foreign country is impossible", it says.

    The paper also calls for there not to be a delay in developing the 5G network, which is based on the existing 4G one. For this purpose, critical components that have already been used should be able to remain in operation, despite Huawei parts having been used in the creation of the existing 4G network. While telecommunications companies are concerned that changing old components immediately would significantly delay the 5G roll-out, the draft gives them until 2025 to replace parts supplied by vendors who fail the certification check.

    The document also proposes imposing sanctions against companies that violate the security requirements. This is in order to guarantee that they are immune to pressure from foreign governments who could try to pressure them into manipulating the 5G network.

    FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is pictured at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin, Germany, September 5, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
    Chinese Threat to Germany Over Huawei 'a Hoax' - Experts
    Apart from these measures, the document urges Germany to work out an industrial strategy with its EU partners aimed at permanently equipping European companies to build up an internationally competitive and secure 5G network using their own parts as well as to combat hostile foreign takeovers.

    The apparent push-back against interference from abroad came shortly after US Attorney General William Barr urged American companies to invest in the Swedish tech firm Ericsson (ERICb.ST) or its Finnish rival Nokia (NOKIA.HE) to make local 5G networks independent of foreign components and companies.

    Related:

    Merkel to Meet With Lawmakers to Decide if Huawei Will Take Part in Germany’s 5G Rollout – Report
    Merkel to 'Navigate' Germany to Avoid Spat With Both US, China Over Huawei 5G Issue – Economist
    Germany Can’t Set Up 5G Network Without China’s Huawei, Interior Minister Says
    Tags:
    5G, US, Germany, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt embraces Regina King as he holds his Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on 9 February 2020.
    2020 Oscars in Pictures
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse