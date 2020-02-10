Not Bad For a Start! France’s Peak of the Furnace Volcano Erupts For First Time in 2020 – Video

The Peak of the Furnace has erupted for the first time in 2020. The volcano awoke at 10:30am local time and according to the volcanic observatory on Reunion Island, the eruption triggered some 100 earthquakes in less than 20 minutes. Several cracks opened up on the eastern flank of the volcano, although the fountains of lava have not exceeded 10 metres in height.
Piton de la Fournaise : première éruption de l'année 2020— Kali Yuga | Apocalyptic News (@NewsKali) February 10, 2020
Piton de la Fournaise: first eruption of the year 2020#PitondelaFournaise #volcano #eruption #videohttps://t.co/BrfQukdcuQ@NewsKali pic.twitter.com/NvmAkw4VuT
The observatory stressed that there is a possibility of more short-term lava emissions, prompting authorities to close access to the area.
Plusieurs fissures se sont ouvertes sur le flanc est du #PitondelaFournaise entre la zone sommitale et 2000 m d'altitude. Les fontaines de lave ne dépassent pas 10 m de hauteur. Reconnaissance faite vers 13h30 avec le soutien d'Imaz Press Réunion @ipreunion. (Images ©OVPF/IPGP) pic.twitter.com/Rs93FXEbpK— Observatoire Volcanologique Piton de la Fournaise (@ObsFournaise) February 10, 2020
Seismologists had expected the volcano, considered to be the most active in the world, to erupt in December, said Aline Pelletier, director of the local volcanic observatory. The last time it awoke was on 25 October and resulted in the closure of the road connecting the east and the south along the coast.
All comments
Show new comments (0)