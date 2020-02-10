Not Bad For a Start! France’s Peak of the Furnace Volcano Erupts For First Time in 2020 – Video

Located on the south-eastern part of the island of Reunion, Piton de la Fournaise is one of the most active volcanoes in the world. It has erupted twenty times in recent years, five of which occurred in 2019.

The Peak of the Furnace has erupted for the first time in 2020. The volcano awoke at 10:30am local time and according to the volcanic observatory on Reunion Island, the eruption triggered some 100 earthquakes in less than 20 minutes. Several cracks opened up on the eastern flank of the volcano, although the fountains of lava have not exceeded 10 metres in height.

​The observatory stressed that there is a possibility of more short-term lava emissions, prompting authorities to close access to the area.

Plusieurs fissures se sont ouvertes sur le flanc est du #PitondelaFournaise entre la zone sommitale et 2000 m d'altitude. Les fontaines de lave ne dépassent pas 10 m de hauteur. Reconnaissance faite vers 13h30 avec le soutien d'Imaz Press Réunion @ipreunion. (Images ©OVPF/IPGP) pic.twitter.com/Rs93FXEbpK — Observatoire Volcanologique Piton de la Fournaise (@ObsFournaise) February 10, 2020

​Seismologists had expected the volcano, considered to be the most active in the world, to erupt in December, said Aline Pelletier, director of the local volcanic observatory. The last time it awoke was on 25 October and resulted in the closure of the road connecting the east and the south along the coast.