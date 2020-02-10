Merkel's Chosen Successor Kramp-Karrenbauer Will Not Run for German Chancellor in 2021 - Report

According to a Reuters' source, leader of the governing Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU), Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer won't be running for chancellor in the 2021 elections. At the same time, the agency noted that Merkel wanted her to remain German Defence Minister.
The news comes after a political crisis in Thuringia, where State Premier Thomas Kemmerich won local elections gaining votes from the right-wing party Alternative for Germany (AfD). Merkel, however, harshly criticised Kemmerich, claiming that support from AfD was "unforgivable" - despite the politician not actually being a CDU member and belonging to the Free Democratic Party (FDP).
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
