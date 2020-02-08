France Confirms 5 New Coronavirus Cases - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Five more people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in France, which has brought the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 11, the BFMTV channel reported on Saturday, citing Health Minister Agnes Buzyn.

All those infected, including a child, are in serious condition, according to the BFMTV channel.

The report comes after Minister of Health Agnes Buzyn said that about 20 passengers of France’s evacuation flight from virus-stricken Wuhan, China have displayed symptoms of infection with coronavirus and are currently under medical supervision in the very plane they arrived.

The plane carrying around 250 passengers from the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak was the second such flight organised by France. It landed in southern France’s Istres-Le Tubé Air Base, where they are currently undergoing a medical examination.

In late January, France became the first European country to register coronavirus cases.

The new strain of coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan , located in the province of Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries.

In mainland China, the virus has already left 722 people dead and over 34,000 infected. Last week, the World Health Organisation declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.