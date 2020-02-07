Protestors Rally Against AFD's New Year Congress Amid Thuringia Political Crisis - Video

The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) demanded on 6 February that Thuringia's Prime Minister Thomas Kemmerich give up his office before new elections.

Protesters are holding a rally against the Alternative for Germany's new year congress in city hall.

The congress is being held two days after Alternative for Germany (AfD) legislators supported Free Democratic Party (FDP) candidate Thomas Kemmerich for State Prime Minister in Thuringia’s state election, dismissing Die Linke (Left) PM Bodo Ramelow.

Thomas Kemmerich has stood down while the FDP decided to request the dissolution of the state parliament, calling for a new election to be held.

