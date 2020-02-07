Copenhagen Airport Terminal Cordoned Off due to Coronavirus Suspicions - Reports

A Chinese woman has been taken to hospital with flu-like symptoms from the Copenhagen airport, DR News reported, citing the airport's press service.

Copenhagen airport management has decided to partially close one of its terminals after a passenger from China was hospitalised with suspected coronavirus, according to the DR.

Media reports say only a small part of one of the airport's terminals has been closed.

"You can still easily be in terminal 3 and use most of the terminal. It is not like it is bothering the airport traffic", press manager at Copenhagen Airport Kenni Leth said as quoted by Politiken.

According to the report, the patient is in hospital in high isolation and the relevant samples have been taken. The hospital will reportedly receive the results after a few hours.

The woman arrived in Copenhagen from China with a transfer at Helsinki Airport, the DR says. She was wearing a medical mask during the flight and while she was at the airport.

The current death toll from the new strain of coronavirus , 2019-nCoV, has already exceeded 638 people, and over 31,000 others have been infected all over the world since it was first detected in December. The deadly virus has spread within China and to more than 20 countries.

In a bid to prevent the virus from spreading, Chinese authorities have restricted travel and suspended transport services in virus-affected cities and provinces, effectively putting millions of people on lockdown. Last week, the World Health Organisation declared a global health emergency in response to the outbreak.