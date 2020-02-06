5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Central Greece - EMSC

The tremor occurred at 11:24 local time 239 kilometres northwest of the capital Athens. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage caused by the seismic activity.

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake has struck Greece at a depth of 9 kilometres, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported on Thursday.

According to reports received by the EMSC from locals, the tremor was felt in various areas of the Thessaly region, including its capital Larissa.

Last week, a 5.2-magnitude quake hit off the Greek archipelago of the Dodecanese in the Aegean Sea.

Greece is located in a seismically active zone, which lies in a boundary area between three tectonic plates: the Eurasian, African and Aegean. Earthquakes in the region are caused by movements in the Aegean Sea Plate in a southwesterly direction and the African Plate's subduction beneath the Aegean plate.