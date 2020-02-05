Register
08:13 GMT05 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Two policemen stand outside a mosque in Uppsala, Sweden

    Swedish Police Under Fire for Helping Revealed Daesh Recruiter Flee From Journo's Questions

    © AP Photo / Anders Wiklund
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/105129/92/1051299280.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202002051078231832-swedish-police-under-fire-for-helping-revealed-daesh-recruiter-flee-from-journos-questions/

    Many Swedes found the instance, where police assisted a dangerous Daesh associate, “embarrassing and indefensible”.

    Ulrika Pape, the mother-in-law of notorious Daesh* terrorist Michael Skråmo, now dead, has been revealed by Expressen newspaper as still active in jihadist milieus and that he functions as a recruiter, fundraiser and accessory. When confronted by a journalist in the street, Pape received help from a surprising source: the police.

    According to Expressen, Ulrika Pape, who is also known by the moniker of Umm Hamza, converted to Islam in 2007 and went to Syria as a Daesh recruiter. In 2015, she returned to Sweden, but was never arrested.

    Expressen got in touch with her via a closed Facebook group called Fisabilillah (“for Allah's sake”). There, Pape, using yet another moniker, raised funds for Daesh terrorists imprisoned in Syria. Expressen's journalists then tricked Pape into believing they would like to contribute thousands of kronor and arranged a meeting in the city of Örebro via the encrypted Telegram app. Pape claimed to have contacts with people who can help smuggle the detainees out of the prison camp.

    When a week later, Expressen's reporter met Pape in person in central Örebro, she was dressed in a black niqab. Realising that it was a journalist, she denied everything. “I don't know what you're talking about”, Pape said.

    When confronted by reporter David Baas with further questions, Ulrika Pape turned to a police car parked nearby. The policemen allowed Ulrika Pape to sit in the police car and in this way avoid further questions.

    “We explain to the policemen that we are monitoring the jihadist environment, but the police offered her to jump into their car”, Expressen wrote of Pape's police car getaway.

    “This protection service from the media's hard questions the police offer, does it only apply to Daesh or can I use it too?” Moderate MP Hanif Bali tweeted sarcastically.
    ​“I love how they refuse to shake hands when it comes to raising their livelihoods, but have no qualms shaking hands with an infidel police when they need protection against 'Islamophobic' questions like “do you raise money for Daesh”? He continued.

    ​Many Swedes who took to Twitter to vent their indignation found the incident embarrassing and indefensible.

    48-year-old Ulrika Pape is the mother-in-law of Michael Skråmo, a notorious terrorist and Daesh recruiter and propagandist for the Nordic region, who presumably died in early March 2019 during the final battles in the Syrian city of Al-Baghuz. He fathered a total of seven children, who have been picked up back to Sweden by their grandfather.

    “She is still deeply involved”, terrorist researcher Magnus Ranstorp of the National Defence College said about Pope's role in jihadist circles.

    Having directly contributed to the jihadi cause with about 300 terrorists, Sweden outnumbers its Scandinavian peers both the number of Daesh terrorists and the number of Daesh children (over 50 as opposed to about 30 from Norway, Denmark and Finland, each). Almost none of the jihadists have faced prosecution for crimes committed in the Middle East, yet several were later convicted for new crimes committed upon the return to Sweden.

    * Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/"Islamic State") is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other countries

    Related:

    Outrage Over Hijab in Swedish Music App Aimed at Children Aged 3 and Over
    Swedish Police Place Bet on Diversity to Tackle Crime Wave
    Tags:
    terrorism, Daesh, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists wearing protective masks take a selfie in front of the Trevi's Fountain after two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in in the country, in Rome, Italy, 31 January 2020.
    Viral Trend Amid Viral Outbreak: Travellers Take Pictures in Tourist Destinations Wearing Face Masks
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse