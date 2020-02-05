Swedish Police Under Fire for Helping Revealed Daesh Recruiter Flee From Journo's Questions

Ulrika Pape, the mother-in-law of notorious Daesh* terrorist Michael Skråmo, now dead, has been revealed by Expressen newspaper as still active in jihadist milieus and that he functions as a recruiter, fundraiser and accessory. When confronted by a journalist in the street, Pape received help from a surprising source: the police.

According to Expressen, Ulrika Pape, who is also known by the moniker of Umm Hamza, converted to Islam in 2007 and went to Syria as a Daesh recruiter. In 2015, she returned to Sweden, but was never arrested.

Expressen got in touch with her via a closed Facebook group called Fisabilillah (“for Allah's sake”). There, Pape, using yet another moniker, raised funds for Daesh terrorists imprisoned in Syria. Expressen's journalists then tricked Pape into believing they would like to contribute thousands of kronor and arranged a meeting in the city of Örebro via the encrypted Telegram app. Pape claimed to have contacts with people who can help smuggle the detainees out of the prison camp.

When a week later, Expressen's reporter met Pape in person in central Örebro, she was dressed in a black niqab. Realising that it was a journalist, she denied everything. “I don't know what you're talking about”, Pape said.

When confronted by reporter David Baas with further questions, Ulrika Pape turned to a police car parked nearby. The policemen allowed Ulrika Pape to sit in the police car and in this way avoid further questions.

“We explain to the policemen that we are monitoring the jihadist environment, but the police offered her to jump into their car”, Expressen wrote of Pape's police car getaway.

“This protection service from the media's hard questions the police offer, does it only apply to Daesh or can I use it too?” Moderate MP Hanif Bali tweeted sarcastically.

Den här tjänsten polisen erbjuder för att skydda en från medias jobbig frågor - gäller den bara IS eller kan jag nyttja den oxå? https://t.co/oYW3kh3N1P — Hanif Bali (@hanifbali) February 4, 2020

​“I love how they refuse to shake hands when it comes to raising their livelihoods, but have no qualms shaking hands with an infidel police when they need protection against 'Islamophobic' questions like “do you raise money for Daesh”? He continued.

Jag älskar hur de vägrar skaka hand när det kommer till att skaffa försörjning - men skakar så välvilligt handen på en kuffarpolis när de behöver värna sig mot islamofobiska frågor som ”samlar du in pengar åt IS”? pic.twitter.com/wLISdaLK0f — Hanif Bali (@hanifbali) February 4, 2020

​Many Swedes who took to Twitter to vent their indignation found the incident embarrassing and indefensible.

48-year-old Ulrika Pape is the mother-in-law of Michael Skråmo, a notorious terrorist and Daesh recruiter and propagandist for the Nordic region, who presumably died in early March 2019 during the final battles in the Syrian city of Al-Baghuz. He fathered a total of seven children, who have been picked up back to Sweden by their grandfather.

“She is still deeply involved”, terrorist researcher Magnus Ranstorp of the National Defence College said about Pope's role in jihadist circles.

Having directly contributed to the jihadi cause with about 300 terrorists, Sweden outnumbers its Scandinavian peers both the number of Daesh terrorists and the number of Daesh children (over 50 as opposed to about 30 from Norway, Denmark and Finland, each). Almost none of the jihadists have faced prosecution for crimes committed in the Middle East, yet several were later convicted for new crimes committed upon the return to Sweden.

