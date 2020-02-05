UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Faces First PMQs post-Brexit - Video

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking questions from MPs for the first time since the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union at the House of Commons in London.

After the UK left the European bloc, the two sides have until 31 December to hammer out a new deal on trade, law enforcement, security and defence cooperation, among other issues.

On 31 January, the United Kingdom left the EU after 47 years. The UK has now entered a transition period in which it has 11 months to agree on the details of its future relationship with the bloc.

Follow Sputnik feed to find out more.