Register
05:37 GMT05 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Customers in a pharmacy

    Hand Sanitiser, Face Masks Gobbled Up in Finland Amid Coronavirus Scare

    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid/Files
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (127)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/102384/48/1023844804.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202002051078230844-hand-sanitiser-face-masks-gobbled-up-in-finland-amid-coronavirus-scare/

    While both hand disinfectants and face masks have become are rare commodity in shops around the country, sellers assure that there's more in store. So far a single case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Finland, and more than a dozen of potentially-exposed people have been quarantined.

    The coronavirus scare has boosted the sales of hand disinfectants and protective masks in Finland, to the point where empty shelves have become commonplace across the country, according to pharmacies and retailers.

    According to Anu Hammarén, product manager at the retail cooperative S-Group, sales of disinfectant products have tripled over the past week. The demand for liquid hand sanitiser has risen sharply over the week, pharmacy chain Yliopiston Apteekki and retailer K-Group reported to national broadcaster Yle.

    Finland's National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) advised the Finnish public to protect themselves from germs and viruses in general, including the deadly coronavirus, by maintaining good hand hygiene as well as shielding themselves from coughs and sneezes. THL particularly recommended that people wash their hands regularly with soap and water and use alcohol-based hand sanitisers as needed.

    The demand for respiratory protection at Finnish pharmacies has also been high, especially in Lapland, the country's most popular tourist destination. Suppliers are now running out of face masks throughout Finland.

    According to Erkki Kostiainen, the head of communications at the Finnish Pharmacists' Association, respiratory protection is most sought-after by Asians.

    Risto Ropponen, a pharmacist from the town of Ivalo, confirmed that the masks have been sold out, and that they are also out of supplies. “We are trying to survey importers and have managed to buy some from different places”, Ropponen told the newspaper Hufvudstadsbladet. According to him, the drought is beginning to be felt throughout the entire country.

    However, there is no imminent danger of a national shortage of sanitiser or respiratory protection, since companies assure that there is plenty available.

    “As a result of the sales, there may be some shortfalls on store shelves. More products will be brought to stores as we get more in stock”, Hammarén said.

    Last Friday, a tourist in Lapland tested positive for coronavirus, which so far remains the only known case of the illness in Finland. Most of the people thought to have been potentially exposed to the virus, 21 in total, have been tracked down and approached by health authorities.

    As a precaution, Finnair has cancelled all flights to mainland China due to the coronavirus for February and March. Meanwhile, Finns abroad are getting government help in leaving Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic.

    The recently discovered strain of coronavirus originated in the Chinese province of Hubei last December and has since spread to 24 countries. The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China has reached 490, with a total of 24,324 people infected and 892 recovered, the authorities said. This yields a mortality rate of 2 percent.

     

    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (127)

    Related:

    Disney Says Coronavirus Outbreak Could Cost Company $175 Million
    Russian Embassy Says 132 Nationals Asked to Be Evacuated From Coronavirus-Hit Hubei
    Tags:
    coronavirus, China, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists wearing protective masks take a selfie in front of the Trevi's Fountain after two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in in the country, in Rome, Italy, 31 January 2020.
    Viral Trend Amid Viral Outbreak: Travellers Take Pictures in Tourist Destinations Wearing Face Masks
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Iowan Imbroglio
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse