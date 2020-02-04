French Police Evacuate Last of Illegal Migrant Camps in Northern Paris

PARIS (Sputnik) - Paris police on Tuesday evacuated the last illegal migrant camp in the north of the French capital as part of a plan that began on 28 January to eliminate the sanitary and security risks posed by their existence.

"The completion of the operation to evacuate camps near Porte de la Villette that endanger public places and the safety of people," the police said on Twitter.

According to the statement, migrants will be offered accommodation options in the Ile-de-France region, as well as support for those who want to start the asylum procedure.

Media reported that on Tuesday, several hundred migrants had been evacuated from the area. On 29 January, Paris police evacuated a migrant camp near the Porte de la Chapelle subway station.

© AP Photo / Michel Spingler Migrants, background, watch French gendarmes patrolling on the road leading to the port in Calais, northern France, Friday Feb.2, 2018. Police reinforcements are arriving in the French port city of Calais after clashes among migrants left 22 people injured, as the interior minister warned of a worrying spike in violence

The situation in the country remains tense since the outbreak of the European migration crisis in 2015 when many Middle Eastern and North Africa refugees arrived in Europe. In total, over 33,000 economic migrants were granted French working visas in 2018 according to AFP, while a record 122,743 asylum requests were received by France, surging by 22% in comparison to 2017.