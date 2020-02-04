Rome Police Arrest Dozens Linked to 'Ndrangheta, Camorra Crime Syndicates – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Last Thursday, Interpol announced the launch of a global initiative in cooperation with the Italian government to target the ‘Ndrangheta syndicate, which it calls “the most extensive and powerful criminal organisation in the world.”

Police in Rome arrested 33 people linked to the ‘Ndrangheta and Camorra crime syndicates on Tuesday, seizing over 1 million euros ($1.1 million) in assets during targeted raids conducted at dawn, Italian media reported.

According to the ANSA news agency, members of both crime syndicates were involved in drug trafficking. The ‘Ndrangheta syndicate, which operates in over 30 countries, is linked to the province of Calabria, while the Camorra syndicate has its roots in Naples.

Italian police conducted a significant raid against the ‘Ndrangheta crime syndicate in July, seizing 173 pieces of real estate worth an estimated $135 million.

