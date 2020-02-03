Air Canada Jet Prepares to Return to Madrid Barajas Airport Due to Technical Issue

Earlier in the day, Barajas Airport in Madrid had to be closed after a drone was detected flying in the vicinity of the take-off area.

Air Canada Flight AC837 bound for Toronto is circling over Madrid after the jet experienced an incident with the landing gear shortly after take-off from Barajas, the airport reported on Twitter. The plane is currently burning fuel south of the capital preparing to land at the airport.

El vuelo AC837, operado por Air Canada y con destino Toronto, se encuentra actualmente quemando combustible al sur de la capital tras haber registrado una incidencia con el tren de aterrizaje cuando despegaba de Barajas a las 14:55. [vídeo de @Beatrizxy] pic.twitter.com/m4mA4zVjVn — Aeropuerto Madrid-Barajas (@aeropuertoMAD) February 3, 2020

AENA, the airport operator, said in a tweet that Barajas is prepared to receive the flight, adding that the airport remains fully operational despite its closure earlier in the day.

📢 Aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez #Madrid-#Barajas, prevenido para recibir el vuelo AK837 de @AirCanada destino Toronto.



El Aeropuerto está operativo. https://t.co/L0g4RuMUfn — Aena (@aena) February 3, 2020

​According to Sepla, Spain's main pilots union, parts of the landing gear fell off and got into the engines.

Más problemas en Barajas: a las 15h, un Boeing 767 de Air Canada ha perdido piezas del tren de aterrizaje que han entrado en el motor, obligándolo a declarar emergencia. Ahora deberá estar tres horas quemando combustible. — Sepla (@sepla_pilotos) February 3, 2020

​Earlier, residents of Madrid, alarmed by the sight of a plane flying at an unusually low altitude, shared their concerns on social media, posting photos and videos of the jet.

@controladores va todo bien? Ese vuelo ha pasado por Tres Cantos después de despegar de MAD Barajas tan bajo que que no era normal 🤔😰 @aeropuertoMAD pic.twitter.com/DoMSu5x2xB — Beatriz M. Blancas (@Beatrizxy) February 3, 2020

Barajas Airport was forced to shut down earlier on Monday after a drone was spotted in the take-off area. The airport resumed its traffic hours later.