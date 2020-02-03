Protesters Hold Mass Demonstration Against French Pension Reform in Paris – Video

The widespread strikes against the unpopular decision by President Emmanuel Macron to reform the country’s pension system have been shaking France since early December, as trade unions have rejected replacing the existing 42 different schemes with a universal, points-based system.

Protesters are holding a mass rally on Monday in Paris to oppose the pension reforms planned by the French government. The demonstrators, who started the march at Place de la Bastille, are expected to end the protest near Place de l'Opéra.

Although the government announced that it would abandon its initial plan to raise the retirement age to 64, the unions and the authorities are still struggling to find common ground, as the reform would take away a number of privileges and special retirement conditions from certain categories of workers.

