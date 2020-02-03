Prosecutors Say Stabbing Incident in Belgium's Ghent Not Terrorist Attack - Reports

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Prosecutors in the Belgium province of East Flanders said on Monday there was no evidence that the recent incident in the city of Ghent was a terrorist attack, RTL reported.

According to the Luxembourg-based RTL broadcaster, prosecutors said that there was currently no indication that the stabbing incident in Ghent was of a terrorist nature. The prosecutor's office has not provided any further details on the matter so far, the broadcaster added.

On Sunday evening, following a stabbing spree in southern London, which left several people injured and the attacker shot by police, two people were stabbed in Belgium's Ghent.

© AP Photo / Virginia Mayo Police cars near the Justice Palace in Brussel

The East Flanders Prosecutor's Office along with the country's police launched an investigation into the incident.