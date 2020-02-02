Police Shoot Attacker Who Reportedly Stabbed Two People in Ghent, Belgium - Reports

Belgian police have responded to a stabbing incident on Bevrijdingslaan, a busy street in Ghent, Belgium, hours after a stabbing in a London suburb, Het Laatste Nieuws reported.

Two people were injured in a stabbing incident on Bevrijdingslaan Street in Ghent, Het Laatste Nieuws reported, adding that the victims were promptly taken to hospital.

Police in Belgium have reportedly shot the attacker, who appears to be a woman, in the hand.

"The investigation is ongoing, we will comment later", the public prosecutor's office said, as quoted by Het Laatste Nieuws.

#Update: The attacker in #Ghent, #Belgium was reportedly hit in the hand. Whether the victims he attacked with his knife suffered injuries is not clear. pic.twitter.com/utqbCgSHXO — ISCResearch (@ISCResearch) February 2, 2020

​Bevrijdingslaan has been closed off between Tulpstraat and Acaciastraat streets, according to reports.

The incident comes just hours after a man with a knife attacked people in London, injuring two.

