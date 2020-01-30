European Parliament Holds Last Plenary Session Prior to Brexit - Video

On Wednesday, the European Parliament approved the UK Withdrawal Agreement in a 621-49 vote with 13 abstentions, paving the way for the European Council to vote on the deal today.

The European Parliament is holding a plenary session this Thursday - the last one before the United Kingdom parts its way with the European Union.

The day before, the European Parliament approved the withdrawal agreement with the UK. If similarly approved in a vote by the European Council today, the United Kingdom will officially leave the EU on midnight on Friday, entering an 11-month transition period, with the deadline of 31 December for Britain and Brussels to hammer out a free trade deal.

