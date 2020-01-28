French Firefighters Protest in Paris, Demand Increase in Bonuses - Video

The French firefighters have staged regular strikes in the past few months, demanding an improvement of working conditions.

Firefighters from all across France have gathered in Paris for a general strike to demand better working conditions, including a 28% increase in bonuses they say they should be paid to compensate them for the risks they take in the job.

Their bonus is currently 19% of their salary but the firefighters want a "single rate of 28% for all professional firefighters."

Some clashes were reported near Place de la République, and the police had to use tear gas to disperse the protesters.

